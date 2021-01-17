Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Get Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) alerts:

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE EQX opened at C$12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

About Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.