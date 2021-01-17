Eric M. Margolin Sells 15,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,600,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.