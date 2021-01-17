Eric M. Margolin Sells 15,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

