Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.09.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $138.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

