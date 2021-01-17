European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $720.82

European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $720.82 and traded as high as $721.40. European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) shares last traded at $719.00, with a volume of 511,667 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £783.63 million and a P/E ratio of 719.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 699.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) news, insider Andrew L. Sutch bought 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £326.14 ($426.10).

About European Opportunities Trust plc (JEO.L) (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

