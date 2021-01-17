Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Up 32.0% in December

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 242.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 64.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.72. 2,347,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,017. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $221.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.