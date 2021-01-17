EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $4.00 at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXFO. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of EXFO from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. EXFO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.25.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.