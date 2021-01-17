Expanse Achieves Market Capitalization of $769,470.40 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Expanse has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $769,470.40 and $3,191.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,103.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.59 or 0.03440079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00399527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.01352026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00567573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00437611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00285023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.