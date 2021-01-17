Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) versus Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) Head-To-Head Review

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Axia International Group (OTCMKTS:AIGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Axia International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $417.20 million 11.66 $82.46 million $1.53 61.56 Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Axia International Group.

Volatility and Risk

Exponent has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axia International Group has a beta of 32.62, meaning that its share price is 3,162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Axia International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Exponent and Axia International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axia International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.51%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Axia International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Axia International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.63% 23.66% 15.24% Axia International Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exponent beats Axia International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Axia International Group

Artistmss International Group, Inc. specializes in women’s and men’s undergarments and skin care. Its products include far-infrared clothing such as scarf, undergarments, leggings shorts and boxers. The company was founded on July 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

