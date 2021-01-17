F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $212.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.10. 513,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,639 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after buying an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

