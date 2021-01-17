Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $345.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

NASDAQ FB opened at $251.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.29. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,407 shares of company stock worth $327,182,808 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

