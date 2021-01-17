Federal Realty Investment Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

