FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.67. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,842 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

