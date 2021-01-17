Financial Survey: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repay and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 16.97 -$40.03 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $24.60 million 24.28 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -208.11

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repay and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90 OptimizeRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.88%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77% OptimizeRx -23.79% -14.44% -11.49%

Summary

Repay beats OptimizeRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

