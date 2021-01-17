First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 2,097 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

