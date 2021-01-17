First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,781 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

FTI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

