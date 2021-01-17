First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,954,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 76,237 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vistra by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

