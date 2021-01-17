First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 34,730 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 795,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 281,472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

