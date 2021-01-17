First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,530 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $7,833,864. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.