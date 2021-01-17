First Hawaiian Bank Sells 260 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

