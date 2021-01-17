First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

