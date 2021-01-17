First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

FR stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

