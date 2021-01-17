First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Square were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.34 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $246.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

