First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $280,000 Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.21% of Asure Software worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASUR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Asure Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ASUR stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

