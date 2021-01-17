First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $384,000 in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of TravelCenters of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 284.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 961,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth about $14,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $32.45 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

