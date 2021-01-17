First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.