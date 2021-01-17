First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.90 and last traded at $58.12. 30,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

