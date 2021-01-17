First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.23. 699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

