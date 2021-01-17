First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.30 and last traded at $79.68. 15,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

