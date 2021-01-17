Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading Down 12.7%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was down 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,406,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 888,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNT shares. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of 114.78 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Research analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

