Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $146.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $155.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

