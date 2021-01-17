Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Pharma A/S were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $12.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Forward Pharma A/S Profile

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.