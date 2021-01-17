Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of FBM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 268,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,201. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.