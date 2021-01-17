Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.44. Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

