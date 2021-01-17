Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $15.34 million and $163,879.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,022.91 or 0.99676450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011361 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,681,412 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars.

