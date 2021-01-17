Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 660,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,568. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

