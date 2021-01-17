FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($19.90) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($19.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.76 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in American Airlines Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,556 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

