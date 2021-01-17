FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.93.

Shares of DPZ opened at $375.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.29. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $270.08 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.