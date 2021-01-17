FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Koninklijke KPN Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

