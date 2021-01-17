FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

