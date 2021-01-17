FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

