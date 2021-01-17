FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. AJO LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after purchasing an additional 645,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 570.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 646,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,922,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

