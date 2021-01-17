FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.00. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

