FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE SHAK opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -529.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

