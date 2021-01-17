Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.