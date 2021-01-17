Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $428,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Zoetis by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after acquiring an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,829,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,310,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zoetis by 23.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after acquiring an additional 174,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

