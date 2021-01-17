Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.62. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.50.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.