Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.42 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.