Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

