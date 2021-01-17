Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $600,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

